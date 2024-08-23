Pink joined by daughter Willow in moving acoustic performance at DNC

Pink made the Democratic National Convention a mother-daughter outing.

On the fourth and final night of the 2024 DNC, the pop superstar put aside the bright colors and theatrics of her Summer Carnival Tour and shared the stage with her 13-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Wearing coordinating black outfits and similar short hairstyles, they were joined by three other singers and a guitar accompaniment as they performed an acoustic version of her 2017 single "What About Us."

Pink opened the song and touched her daughter's back when it was time for the teen's verse. The full quintet sang the chorus and bridge together.

Pink performs with her daughter Willow Hart during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

Pink shares two children — Willow and 7-year-old Jameson — with her husband of 18 years, Carey Hart. This is not the first time she's shared the stage with her oldest child. Willow has made appearances throughout Pink's world tour this past year.

When she was 9, she helped her mom celebrate receiving the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards by joining a medley that included their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine." But Pink previously told USA TODAY that Willow isn't interested in following in her mom's footsteps as a singer.

"It's not her dream," Pink said in 2021.

"She wants to go to the Culinary Institute of America and become a baker in New York, and then have an amusement park and possibly a water park. She's been sending me Zillow listings of condos near Disneyland. She's off on a whole 'nother thing, but the thing that's so interesting about her is she's just an odd bird. She does whatever she likes, but she doesn't take anything too seriously."

The superstar, who released her ninth studio album "Trustfall" last year, has been traversing the globe on tour for over a year. She recently wrapped the European leg of the tour and embarked on her North American "homecoming" shows earlier this month.

