Pink Says 'There Is No Truth' to Rumors She Deleted Her X Posts in Connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest

Combs was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16 following recent sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent arrest did not inspire Pink to clean up her social media.

After Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 in New York City following recent sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits, fans began speculating that multiple celebrities — including Pink — subsequently deleted their X (formerly Twitter) posts in connection to his charges.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer posted to Instagram on Sept. 26 to clear up the rumors, sharing a screenshot of a Feb. 6 post on her X page announcing its deletion. "This account will self destruct in two minutes," she wrote at the time. "Do it!!!!!!"

In the new post, Pink wrote, "I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!"

"There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned," added the Grammy winner, presumably referencing Combs.

Combs was arrested at a hotel in N.Y.C. on Sept. 16 after he was indicted by a grand jury.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams released a statement following the arrest that federal agents took Combs into custody based on a then-sealed indictment. The next day, the indictment was unsealed, revealing the Bad Boy Records founder was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors have accused Combs of arranging so-called “freak offs,” which authorities allege were orchestrated sex performances involving male sex workers and women who were allegedly forced or coerced into participating.

Upon the arrest, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told PEOPLE in a statement that his client is "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Agnifilo said. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal."

