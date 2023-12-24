Pinkerton beats Exeter in OT in boys hockey
Pinkerton beat Exeter ?5-4.
Vegas' Keegan Kolesar, whose booming hit injured Florida star Matthew Tkachuk in the Stanley Cup Final, was knocked down on one punch by Ryan Lomberg.
Medical personnel are evaluating Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly after injury scare that caused center to collapse behind the team's bench.
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host
‘There’s no excuses for you not to end up at the gym or work hard in practice. Everything is here for you to be a better player and better athlete.’
Earlier this month, Swift acknowledged that her football game appearances might be annoying “a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
Anthony Rozniak was fishing for catfish with his brother on the Missouri River earlier this month when he made a lucky catch.
CHICAGO (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and David Savard each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night. Mitchell Stephens and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period. Cayden Primeau made 19 saves. With their second win over the Blackhawks this season, the Canadiens roll into the NHL’s Christmas break with points in five straight games (3-0-2). “We weren't happy with our start for sure,”
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with
The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history.
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Canada added defencemen Jorian Donovan and Ty Nelson to its roster for the world junior hockey championship Saturday after losing a couple of important members of the blue line. They replace defencemen Tristan Luneau and Tanner Molendyk, who will not participate in the world juniors due to injury. Luneau, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, was expected to be a key contributor as one of a few players with NHL experience on the team. Donovan was added to Canada's pre-tournament camp F
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Anyone seated next to an obtuse uncle or interfering in-law this Christmas Day will sympathise with Cristiano Ronaldo, who found himself subjected to Conor McGregor’s ringside jabbering at heavyweight boxing’s Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year. Danny Lamoureux is serving as interim CEO after Katherine Henderson left to become president and CEO of Hockey Canada. A new hire - expected sometime in early 2024 - will come as curling appears to be approaching a crossroads in this country. Attendance is sagging at major events, there are fewer top-tier competitions on the calendar and Canadian results at international events continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Auston Matthews added to his torrid stretch with two goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night. Matthews scored for the seventh consecutive game. He has 12 goals during the streak, running his NHL-leading total to 28 on the season. William Nylander had a short-handed goal and two assists, extending his point streak to 11 games while helping Toronto stop a two-game slide. John Tavares also scored, and Mitchell Marne
HoopsHype presents the 13 NBA players who are most underperforming preseason expectations in 2023-24 so far.
West Ham had an "extremely bad day" in their 5-1 defeat by Liverpool to exit the Carabao Cup in the quarter final, says Michail Antonio. It was the second time in 10 days the Hammers had conceded five goals in a match having lost 5-0 to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. Forward Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, joked it was all part of the plan on the Footballer's Football Podcast: "What we did was we went 2-0 down and thought 'we might as well let it go to five' because we want to build up that confidence for them to go 'yeah we beat West Ham, we got five there so no-one else is going to come close to us".
On the NHL's final night before its holiday break, Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras combined for a stylish celebration of lacrosse. Bedard and Zegras each scored a lacrosse-style — or “Michigan” — goal on Saturday in a pair of highlights that likely will be watched repeatedly before the league returns to action on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old Bedard pulled off the feat for the first time since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft. With the Blackhawks
The course was established in 1921 and designed by celebrated golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast.
Henry Cejudo thinks Leon Edwards would struggle with Islam Makhachev's wrestling.