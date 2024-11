ABC News

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, one of his first orders of business will be to decide about the fate of TikTok in the United States -- and some of his cabinet appointees appear to be split on the issue. Trump's pick to lead the FCC, Brendan Carr, signaled support for banning TikTok in 2022. "I think either a total ban or some sort of action like that that's going to completely sever the corporate links back into Beijing," Carr told NPR, referencing concerns about possible data usage on the Chinese-owned app.