Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Workout Video of Herself Stretching and Jokes 'It Won't Happen Again'

Ree Drummond is giving fans a peek at her workout routine — all while joking that she had "no idea" why she's doing so in the first place!

On Thursday, the Pioneer Woman star, 55, shared a pair of videos of herself stretching to her Instagram Story. In the clips, she could be seen wearing workout gear as she bent over to touch the floor, before raising her arms and hitting a few other poses.

"I filmed myself stretching," Drummond wrote over her first clip, filmed in an apparent home gym. "Why, you ask? I have no idea."

"It won't happen again," she joked over a follow-up video, also soundtracked by Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond stretches in workout video shared to Instagram

While this may be the last glimpse Drummond's followers get of her at-home stretches, she's certainly been open about maintaining her physical health in the past.

Earlier this month, Drummond revealed on Facebook that she was updating a 2021 blog post about weight loss, explaining that she "did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications.” She also clarified that on top of the FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes and obesity, she had also not taken weight-loss gummies or other supplements.

“I support anyone who has success using the above medications. I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who've experienced incredible results,” said Drummond, who admitted she didn't know about the drugs when she began her weight loss journey in 2021.

“I simply didn't know those drugs existed then, so I dove in using all the methods below."

The blog itself mentioned Drummond's actual methods, which included changes to her diet, fitness and lifestyle habits. “Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option,” she wrote. “But you'll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!”

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond stretches in workout video shared to Instagram in March 2024.

During an October 2023 conversation with Today, Drummond detailed how she had maintained her 50-lb. weight loss for three years, explaining that she tries "not to waste calories."

“I could eat a plate of delicious food with different elements and colors and flavor, or I could eat a donut," she said, adding that she “tackled [her health] from different directions" — which included incorporating at-home workouts into her routine.

“I’m an impatient home exerciser, so the rowing machine was probably my favorite," she said. “Right now, the rowing machine is a clothes rack."

“I think what I’ve done over the past two years is knowing that I don’t want to push things away or say no to foods," she later added. "I upped my movement a bit. I take a couple extra walks with the dogs each week. I make sure to get on the rowing machine at least once a day, especially through November and December."



