“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Is Engaged to Boyfriend David Andersen

Paige's sister Alex revealed the exciting news on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 3

Alex Drummond Scott/Instagram Paige Drummond and David Andersen.

Paige Drummond is engaged!

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's 24-year-old daughter is set to wed her boyfriend David Andersen.

Paige's sister, the eldest Drummond sibling, Alex Drummond, announced Paige's exciting news on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 3.

"Engaged!" Alex wrote over a photo of the couple, seemingly taken after Andersen popped the question.

Alex Drummond Scott/Instagram Paige and David.

Related: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige’s New Boyfriend — and Shares Sweet Family Vacation Photos!

In the image, Paige can be seen wearing a black top and a long white skirt as she grinned and held up her hand with her brand-new engagement ring to the camera.

Andersen also smiled with his hand around Paige, as he wore jeans, a white button-down and a navy blue jacket.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Pioneer Woman fans were first introduced to Andersen back in January 2024, when Drummond, 55, shared a blog post detailing her family’s trip to Colorado.

“Okay. I buried the lede. This is David. He's Paige's ‘friend.’ Not her friend, mind you,” she joked in the caption of a photo of the couple. “Her ‘friend.’ I won't go into detail because that's Paige's place to do...but the smile on her face might give you some idea of how Paige feels about her new friend. I mean ‘friend.’ I mean, I'm going to stop writing this caption now!"

Paige has previously shared several Instagram photos with Andersen, who attended Ohio State University.

Last week, the pair posed together for photos in cowboy hats at the Cavalcade Rodeo in Osage County, Oklahoma, and earlier in July, Paige shared photos of herself and Andersen attending a wedding with friends in Nashville, Tennessee.

In one photo from the wedding weekend, Paige could be seen holding up a white bouquet as Andersen stood next to her, seemingly implying that she had caught it after the bride tossed it into the crowd.

"Uh is that the bouquet? 🔍" Drummond joked in the comments of the post. "I’m just taking a survey."

Related: Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: All About Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar and Todd

Paige Drummond/Instagram Paige and David, via Instagram.

This isn't the only recent life update for the extended Drummond family.

Earlier this summer, Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott, announced that they are expecting their first baby. In July, the couple — who celebrated three years of marriage on May 1 — revealed the sex of their baby using their Golden Retriever George.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alex and Paige are also siblings to brothers Bryce, 21, Jamar, 21, and Todd, 20.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.