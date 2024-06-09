Pioneering drag bar celebrates 30 years of cabaret

A pioneering drag bar is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Funny Girls has been providing visitors and locals in Blackpool, Lancashire, with entertainment in a safe space since 1994.

DJ Zoe, also known as Adrian Thornton, was there on the opening night and said it was "just like going into your nan's lounge but with a fabulous cabaret show on".

He still performs at the bar, which offers "old fashioned cabaret with a twist", and said it has "changed people's perspective".

"It's for people from all walks of life and all ages," he said.

"We get them coming for their 18th birthdays and then the next request will be asking me to say happy birthday to their gran, who's 89."

Basil Newby opened the venue on the corner of Queen Street in 1994. It later moved to the former Odeon building on Dixon Road in 2002.

He said he was partly inspired to make a protest against Section 28 - a law passed in 1988 by Margaret Thatcher's government, which banned councils and schools from "promoting homosexuality".

"At that time I was going for licensing and getting knocked back," Mr Newby said.

"Eventually I went to the courts and got one, and I got this idea for Funny GIrls in my head.

"I wanted it to be for everyone, no matter what colour, creed or sexuality."

DJ Zoe and Mr Newby have been collaborating for more than 40 years after they first met while working at The Flamingo, a nightclub Mr Newby bought in 1979 and reopened as Blackpool's first gay nightclub.

"When we first opened it was a big risk," the DJ said.

"We were going round the town centre in drag asking them to put posters up in taxi offices and cafes. When they read 'transvestite showbar', the colour drained from their face."

Thirty years on, DJ Zoe said the bar has become a "bucket list venue" for visitors and a safe haven for those who may not feel welcome in other bars.

"It's lasted so long because it's very safe, there's never any trouble," he said.

"It's not like any town centre venue where they have a gaggle of doormen, we just have one old bloke on the door.

"Women can come in on their own and watch a show, it's very safe. Especially for people who feel like they might not be safe in other town centre bars."

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Lancashire on Sounds and follow BBC Lancashire on Facebook, X and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More like this story

Related internet links