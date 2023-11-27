Pipeline company seeking letter of support for Northern B.C. project

NorthRiver Midstream has requested a letter of support from the City of Fort St. John for their Northeast B.C. Connector Project.

The project involves two proposed natural gas liquids pipeline that would run from Wonowon, past Taylor, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and across the border into the Gordondale area of Alberta.

The letter was sent by email on Nov. 7 by Rod Locke, a lands manager with NorthRiver Midstream, explaining that the project would have economic benefits and employment opportunities for the Peace Region.

“In Alberta and British Columbia, annual property taxes for the pipelines and related facilities are estimated to total $1.3 million, with most of that amount being paid to the City of Fort St. John, Peace River Regional District, District of Taylor, and Saddle Hills County,” noted Locke.

“During the 11-month construction period, the workforce in British Columbia is anticipated to exceed 250 for approximately 6 months,” he added.

The project has also been recommended for approval by the federal cabinet by the Canada Energy Regulator, as of Oct. 18, 2023, and the estimated capital project cost was $350 million in 2021.

Mayor and city council will discuss the item at their Nov. 27 regular meeting.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News