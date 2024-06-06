Piper ‘totally humbled’ on beginning Normandy commemorations for D-Day

The piper who began commemorations in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day said he was “totally humbled” to lead the tribute.

Major Trevor Macey-Lillie played the lament Highland Laddie as he came ashore at Gold Beach in Arromanches at 7.25am, the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.

The piper, from the Scottish Gunners, began playing at sea on a landing craft utility, before continuously playing as he was driven on the beach in a DUKW amphibious vehicle.

The poignant moment paid tribute to fallen comrades and veterans who led the biggest seaborne invasion in military history, as well as a lone piper who played in the D-Day Normandy landings 80 years ago and was never shot at.

Speaking about the honour, Maj Macey-Lillie said: “Totally humbled and privileged to be coming off the landing craft that docks onto the beaches, the same as those guys, those young soldiers many, many years ago – 80 years ago today.

“Totally outstanding – wouldn’t have missed it for the world. The memories of all those guys here.”

Maj Macey-Lillie, who also played at the late Queen’s funeral, added it was important “to represent them and obviously to keep the memory alive for all those past soldiers and the ones that are still with us today”.

Asked how it felt to be back five years after having played for the 75th anniversary, he said: “Outstanding, you know what I mean, that Mulberry Harbour right behind me here, number 449, was the one I played on on the 75th.

“To be back here on the same beach, doing the same style of work again is amazing.”

Military piper Major Trevor Macey-Lillie comes onto shore on a DUKW amphibious vehicle ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy, France (Aaron Chown/PA)

Crowds of re-enactors with their wartime vehicles, and visitors, had previously filled the area as the sun rose on the milestone anniversary, with some writing in the sand and others cupping hot drinks as they looked out to sea.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was also spotted coming down to Gold Beach ahead of the tribute.

After the piper’s lament, down the coast from Arromanches, the Royal Marines of 47 Commando recreated a beach landing at Asnelles.

Introducing the exercise, Major Andy Atkinson, Officer Commanding 47 Commando Royal Marines, told spectators lined on the beach wall and grass on the hill overlooking the sea that he served in Iraq and Afghanistan but “nothing compares” to D-Day.

He set the scene of 80 years ago where thousands of warships and landing craft could be seen at sea alongside the troops that came ashore.

He said veterans would have been nauseous after a night of being battered in their crafts, as the sea conditions were “quite rough“ compared to today, which is calm and “pleasant”.

“Where we are standing now is smoke and fire,” he said describing the reality of D-Day.

Royal Marines on board a landing craft then waded into the sea, some holding wreaths, while a piper played on the beach – paying tribute to those who took part in the invasion.

Spectators clapped as the troops and paddlers also came to shore.

Among the paddle group, Harry Black, a veteran of the 42 Commando said it was an “honour and a privilege” to be part of the D-Day commemorations.

The former marine said the group had set off from Portsmouth on Sunday, travelling 180km across the Channel to take part.