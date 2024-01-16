Will my pipes defrost on their own? Should I call a plumber? Kansas City experts answer

These sub-zero temperatures are taking a toll on humans — and their homes. If your water pipes have been frozen this weekend, you’re probably ready to just take a shower or wash your dishes in peace. You’re not the only one.

Stine-Nichols Plumbing in North Kansas City has received 50% more calls than usual since Saturday, and most have been about frozen or burst pipes, said service manager Ryan Ogle.

Buckner’s Heating and Cooling in Kansas City is also booked up, said manager Zach Buckner.

“When you see this kind of weather, you just assume any plumbing call is going to be a frozen pipe,” Buckner said.

How do you defrost your pipes on your own? When is it time to call a plumber? Where can I shower in the meantime? The Kansas City Star’s service journalism team posed these questions and more to three Kansas City area plumbers.

Our experts:

Zach Buckner, manager at Buckner’s Heating and Cooling in Kansas City

Ryan Ogle, service manager at Stine-Nichols Plumbing in North Kansas City

Dave Garton, owner and plumber with Plumbline Plumbing in Overland Park

Here’s what they said:

When should I call a plumber if my pipes are frozen?

As soon as possible, Garton said. Pipes are more likely to burst the longer they stay frozen, said Garton.

He said that the likelihood of your pipe bursting depends on the material. CPVC and copper are the most vulnerable, while galvanized and PEX piping are better at withstanding the cold.

Make an appointment earlier rather than later, as many Kansas City residents are having the same problems, Buckner said.

When will my pipes start to defrost?

The three experts gave a variety of answers, saying this depends on factors like your home’s temperature, amount of insulation and how close the water pipes are to the outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to rise to freezing on Wednesday, before dipping again in the later half of the week, The Star reported.

That means it’s unlikely your pipes will thaw on their own right away.

“It can take hours, days, or even weeks before the temperature outside increases enough to fully unfreeze the pipes,” according to Mr. Rooter, a plumbing company.

Thawing naturally increases your risk of a burst pipe.

How can I defrost my pipes on my own?

Try to find exactly where the freeze occurred and heat that area up with a space heater or hairdryer, the American Red Cross recommended. Keep the your eye on the heater and don’t use an open flame or gas-powered equipment.

Ogle said a professional will do the same with a heat gun, which is like a high-powered hair dryer. Cover crawlspace vents to avoid drafts and keep up with preventative measures, like keeping your home warm and your taps on.

“Whatever you spend extra on water and gas or electric to heat your home is not even gonna be close to what a plumber’s going to charge you to come out and thaw your pipes or repair a broken line,” Garton said.

How can I minimize damage from a burst pipe?

Some pipes burst while they’re frozen and some crack while defrosting, Ogle said.

“It’ll be just water spewing everywhere,” he said.

Locating your water main shutoff valve will help you avoid serious damage, Garton said. He recommended turning off your water every time you leave your house while the pipes are frozen, to avoid coming back to a flooded home.

Where can I shower while my water’s out?

Kansas City community centers sell $5 day passes, where you can use their showers. Planet Fitness also offers free day passes to their gym facilities.

Do you have more questions about extreme weather in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.