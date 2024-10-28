Pippa Middleton and husband 'in row with villagers over use of footpath at £15m country estate in Berkshire'

Pippa Middleton and her husband are reportedly at the centre of a dispute in their Berkshire village over public use of a footpath to their £15m mansion.

The Princess of Wales’ sister and her partner James Matthews broke with local convention by putting up ‘Private: No Public Access’ and ‘No Trespassing’ signs after moving in.

The previous owner, renowned designer and restaurateur Sir Terence Conran, had allowed locals to use the country lane leading up to the Georgian mansion’s private drive.

After 50 years of access, the change has reportedly left frustrated locals unable to use the once popular footpath.

A villager told the MailOnline: “I like to walk, and I don't see why I can't walk there. I have been walking along there for 50 years.

“When Sir Terence had it, he had no objections. I think we should have a right to roam.”

Another said: “It feels they are depriving the village of an amenity. People might get the impression they are throwing their weight around.”

Ms Middleton and Mr Matthews moved into the mansion two years ago and have not commented on the reports.

To preserve their privacy, the exact location of their home has not been disclosed beyond it being in a village in west Berkshire.

It is understood that access to the drive is not a public right of way, and permission for public access is at the discretion of the mansion's owner.

West Berkshire Council is currently reviewing an application by a local walking group to designate the access as a right of way, which would require the couple to allow public passage.

“They were always allowed to walk it by the previous landowner but now it's owned by somebody else… [The Matthews] have just exercised their right,” a villager added.

Ms Middleton, who officially goes by her married name, is the younger sister of the Princess of Wales and married Mr Matthews - a hedge fund manager and former racing driver - in 2016.