Pippa Middleton Joins Sister Kate Middleton and Niece Princess Charlotte for Surprise Wimbledon Appearance

Pippa joined her sister and niece in a show of support at the match

Press Association via AP Images Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024.

Pippa Middleton is enjoying a special family outing at Wimbledon with Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

On July 14, Pippa stepped out to attend the final day of the tennis championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club with her sister, Princess Kate, and 9-year-old niece, Princess Charlotte.

Pippa, 40, showed her support for her older sister, who is continuing to receive cancer treatment. Pippa beamed with pride as Kate, 42, took her seat in the Royal Box.

Pippa walked behind Kate and Charlotte as the trio made their way to their seats above Centre Court, where the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation. It was significant to see Princess Kate at Wimbledon, as it marks only her second public outing this year as she continues to prioritize her health after announcing in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Kate made her first appearance of 2024 at Trooping the Colour on June 15 for King Charles' birthday parade.

Princes Kate, Pippa and Charlotte aced their summer style at the men's singles final, where the Princess of Wales matched her green and purple All England Club patron pin to a purple dress by Safiyaa. Pippa popped in a white and red floral dress by Beulah London also with a key meaning — she previously wore it for a family wedding. The dress was first spotted at the 2021 nuptials of Kate and Pippa's younger brother James Middleton to Alizee Thevenet. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, struck a classic note in a navy dress with white polka dots, calling back to the same pattern her mom wore to Wimbledon in 2022.

Once they settled in their seats, Pippa and Charlotte were seen leaning in close for a chat. The niece and aunt share a little-known name connection, as Pippa's middle name is Charlotte. Princess Charlotte also adorably served as a bridesmaid at her aunt's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017, where Prince George acted as a page boy.

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024.

Princess Kate's health crisis this year has strengthened the safety net around her, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton have been an additional source of help. Carole has accompanied her daughter on school drop-offs, while the princess' younger siblings, Pippa and James, along with their families, are also nearby.

Pippa and James, who share young children Arthur, Grace, and Rose, 1, are frequent fixtures at Wimbledon, and made their debut at the event this year on July 12. Pippa and Kate last sat together at Wimbledon in 2019 with Meghan Markle.



Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Carole and Michael Middleton with Debbie Jevans in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 4, 2024.

Pippa and Kate's parents Carole and Michael also attended Wimbledon twice since the championship began on July 1, and sat with All England Club chair Debbie Jevans in the Royal Box on July 4.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024.

In June, Jevans told Telegraph Sport that Wimbledon organizers were hopeful that Kate would be able to attend and continue the tradition of presenting trophies in her role as patron. Jevans said that the team would provide the Princess of Wales with "as much flexibility as possible," emphasizing that her "health and recovery is the priority."

Kensington Palace confirmed Princess Kate's attendance on July 13. Though there was speculation that she would attend the women's singles final on that day, she was not present.



