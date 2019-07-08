Pippa Middleton Takes On Wimbledon in a Pink Stella McCartney Dress

From Harper's BAZAAR

Pippa Middleton attended Day Seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London today with brother James.

She went for a monochrome look in a Stella McCartney dress and sandals with a coordinating hat.

Middleton has been a fan of tennis since childhood and has been seen at multiple matches through the years.

Pippa Middleton is back at Wimbledon. The tennis fan and style star attended Day Seven of the tennis championships with younger brother James earlier today. The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge kept up her summer style with a pink ensemble featuring a structured Stella McCartney minidress with gold accoutrements.

She completed the look with heeled mule sandals by the brand, a matching hat, and a J. Crew rattan straw clutch. Meanwhile, James looked dapper in a Glen plaid double-breasted suit with a blue shirt, navy tie, suede loafers, and aviator shades. Turns out, two stylish siblings are better than one.





In a column for Waitrose Weekend last year, Pippa wrote that she's "been a tennis fan since childhood" and continued to play the sport (lightly) during pregnancy to stay in shape. Through the years, she's been seen at Wimbledon dressed to the nines, wearing a semi-sheer Self-Portrait dress, a steamy off-the-shoulder silk number, and more eye-catching outfits. Pippa even attended while she was expecting her first child last summer. She gave birth to her first son with husband James Matthews in October 2018.

Pippa's latest Wimbledon attendance comes six days after older sister Kate made a surprise appearance at the tournament. At the time, the royal wore a white shirtdress by Suzannah, along with an Alexander McQueen belt, a box bag, black pumps, and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

