Pirate Flags Flown as Tampa Celebrates Annual 'Invasion'

Storyful

Tampa celebrated its annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival on Saturday, January 25, footage here shows.

Video released by the Sarasota Police Department shows a pirate ship and smaller boats flying pirate flags.

The event originated as a May Day celebration in 1904 and was named after the Spanish pirate Jose Gaspar, who was active in the late 18th century and early 19th century, according to organizers. Credit: Sarasota Police Department via Storyful

Latest Stories