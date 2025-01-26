Pirate Flags Flown as Tampa Celebrates Annual 'Invasion'
Tampa celebrated its annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival on Saturday, January 25, footage here shows.
Video released by the Sarasota Police Department shows a pirate ship and smaller boats flying pirate flags.
The event originated as a May Day celebration in 1904 and was named after the Spanish pirate Jose Gaspar, who was active in the late 18th century and early 19th century, according to organizers. Credit: Sarasota Police Department via Storyful