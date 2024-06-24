“Pirates of the Caribbean” Actor Tamayo Perry Killed by Shark While Surfing in Hawaii

"A lifeguard loved by all," Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said while paying tribute to Perry, who died at age 49

Alamy Tamayo Perry in the fourth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie.

Lifeguard and actor Tamayo Perry has died in a shark attack at age 49.

On Sunday, June 23, Perry — who worked as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard — was fatally injured in an incident that took place while he was surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii, per the Associated Press.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department confirmed in a press conference that authorities had responded to calls of a surfer being attacked around Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore just before 1 p.m. local time.

"As you can imagine, this is [an] extremely difficult time for all of us. I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months," Enright said, confirming that Honolulu Ocean Safety had responded to the attack via jet ski, before bringing the victim to shore.

BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP via Getty Tamayo Perry.

Honolulu EMS personnel then "assisted with his death pronouncement," Enright said in the conference.

Perry starred in hit movies including 2011's Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He also had a role in 2002's Blue Crush, among other projects.

Enright didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE for comment.

During the conference, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all.”

Getty A stock image of Mālaekahana Beach.

“He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager added.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Lager continued, before asking for privacy for the family.

"It's just a tragic loss," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, adding, “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected.”

Per the AP, Enright confirmed Perry started his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016. Enright added that Ocean Safety personnel had posted shark warnings in the area following the incident, the outlet added.

