Pirates, Dragons and Peril Feature in New Children's Book “Most Boring Book Ever” — See Inside! (Exclusive)

Celebrated adult fantasy author Brandon Sanderson and award-winning graphic novelist Kazu Kibuishi team up for their first foray into children's publishing

Kids everywhere agree: Sitting in chairs is boring. So is laundry and math homework. But in the hands of fantasy bestseller Brandon Sanderson and graphic novel scion Kazu Kibuishi, they're the makings of a fantastical adventure — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look inside.



The co-authors' debut picture book, The Most Boring Book Ever comes out Sept. 24. Billed as "a joyful ode to childlike imagination and wonder" by its publisher, the book "shares the tale of an ordinary boy who is having an ordinary afternoon ... until an extraordinary adventure sweeps him off his feet," according to book's description.

Inspired by the authors' kids, the book is an epic fantasy adventure that follows a boy having a very ordinary day. He does his chores, tackles his homework and takes a nap, all while an adventure of epic proportions unfolds around him in eye-popping illustrations.



Readers may know Sanderson as the author of several best-selling series for adults, including the Mistborn saga, the Stormlight Archive and the Hugo Award-winning The Emperor’s Soul.

Kibuishi is the writer and artist behind The New York Times best-selling Amulet graphic novel series, as well as the Explorer and Flight comic anthologies. This is the first time either author has written a children's book.

"With clever interplay between text and art and an expansive, imaginative arc, this modern classic is a landmark fantasy picture book perfect for fans of Hugo Cabret and After the Fall," the publisher says of the title.

The Most Boring Book Ever goes on sale on Sept. 24 from Roaring Book Press, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group and is available for preorder now, wherever books are sold.



