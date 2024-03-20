Pistons' Ausar Thompson to miss season with blood clot. Isaiah Stewart out with hamstring injury

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) attempts a basket as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson and center Isaiah Stewart are out for the rest of the season.

Thompson has a blood clot, the team announced Wednesday.

“I’m glad the doctors caught it,” coach Monty Williams said.

Stewart will be sidelined for the Piston's remaining games with a strained right hamstring.

“Both Thompson and Isaiah Stewart are big blows to the team,” Williams said. "These are two guys that are starters for us and helped us in a number of ways in every facet of the game.

"We do have a next man up mentality, but we are grateful our guys are OK and are going to see great care and still be around the program.”

The team said doctors have cleared Thompson to resume conditioning after the season along with non-contact basketball activities and expect him to make a full return next season.

Detroit drafted Thompson out of the Overtime Elite developmental program with the No. 5 overall pick last year and he averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Stewart averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds this season, his fourth year with the Pistons. The NBA gave him a three-game suspension in February for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks.

Detroit has been vying with Washington and San Antonio for the league's worst record this season.

