Pistons, Cade Cunningham agree to five-year, $224 million extension
Pistons, Cade Cunningham agree to five-year, $224 million extension | Brad Galli has more
Pistons, Cade Cunningham agree to five-year, $224 million extension | Brad Galli has more
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is willing to be patient with Sasha Vezenkov.
During a Zoom call, the WNBA rookie and her Chicago Sky teammates and coach overheard a voice saying, "I never had an interest in being intimate with anyone.”
Cooper Flagg’s poise and skill against the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team had more than just the Internet buzzing with high praise.
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Martin spurned a lot of money in Miami. Like, a lot, a lot — millions of dollars left on the table when he rejected the Heat's new contract offer.
LAS VEGAS — When the meaty palm of Vasil Kamotskii, a 360-pound, 34-year-old pig farmer from Siberia known as Dumpling, struck the tender cheek of the man who faced him, it sounded like a thunderclap. Dumpling didn’t appear to expend much effort — he swung lazily, the way you might bat a fly. But it was enough to send his opponent, Kamil Marusarz, a 26-year-old from Orland Park, Illinois, toppling to the ground. Referees and the medical staff onstage at the Cobalt Ballroom at the Fontainebleau H
Last season's play-off semi-finalists complete their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
The glitz and glam of the Lakers or Clippers were secondary to Sacramento, a place you can call home, writes columnist LeBron Hill.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
The Copa America quarter-finals brought out the best in a select handful of players that stepped up to propel their nations to the semi-finals. Outside of Colombia thrashing Panama 5-0, there weren't ...
TORONTO — The goalkeeping fraternity and Luka Gavran's teammates were quick to offer support when the young Toronto FC 'keeper conceded a freakish goal in a 2-1 loss June 20 at Atlanta United.
Novak Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 6-2, but took exception to chants from fans inside Centre Court.
Murat Yakin has revealed his message to Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji following the defender’s penalty shoot-out agony. The 28-year-old suffered heartbreak during Saturday’s European Champions...
Continental glory is well in sight for the four teams that remain at Euro 2024.The quarter-finals produced a mixed bag on the watchability front as Spain's extra-time triumph over the hosts and the Ne...
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said fellow All-Star Paul George updated him throughout his contract negotiations, which led to him leaving in free agency.
MUNICH (AP) — After seeing off another one of the pre-tournament favorites to reach the Euro 2024 final, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has warned England or the Netherlands that his team can still improve.
AM Racing has parted ways with driver Hailie Deegan effective immediately, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team announced Monday morning. “AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have decided to part ways, effective immediately,” the team statement reads. “We are grateful for Hailie’s contributions and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang during her time […]
As Team USA prepares for the Paris Olympics, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others show their skills (or lack thereof) in spinning a ball on their fingers.
It's expected millions will tune in across the country to see Team Canada try to make history against Lionel Messi and Co.