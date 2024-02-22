Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games without pay for punching, pushing Eubanks

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) drives on Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart was suspended three games without pay by the NBA on Thursday for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns forward/center Drew Eubanks.

Stewart and Eubanks had a confrontation before a game between the Pistons and Suns on Feb. 14. Eubanks said before the game that it happened as he entered the arena. He said an argument ensued and the two were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch and security intervened. Phoenix police said Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released.

The league said in a release that Stewart is expected to begin serving the suspension Thursday when the Pistons visit the Indiana Pacers. Stewart averages 11 points and 6.8 rebounds and has started 34 of 35 games this season.

