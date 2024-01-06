Pistons GM Troy Weaver breaks silence on ESPN's 'Woj Pod' podcast
News, notes, injury updates, trade rumors and scouting reports as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
Less than a year after signing a reported $85 million deal spread over five years to join ESPN, host Pat McAfee is not happy with at least one network executive., McAfee accused ESPN executive Norby Williamson by name in a Friday segment. Speaking to his cohost, A.J. Hawk, saying he was part of a group …
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
The NHL named 32 players, one from each team, to the initial rosters for next month's All-Star Game. Fans will vote for eight skaters, four goalies.
Without much success in the free agent relief market and seeking to clarify an outfield picture that has its own uncertainty, the Cardinals on Friday turned to a familiar trade partner.
Shaquille O'Neal joins fellow former Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain as the only NBA players to have jersey numbers retired by three of their teams.
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
People in the sports world will know Buss as the man who helped usher in the Lakers “Showtime Era,” where the run-and-gun style of basketball was highlighted and a winning dynasty was created.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 on Thursday, marking the first time a team was sanctioned for violating the league's player participation policy that went into effect this season. The Nets held out four rotation players — starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith — in what became a 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. Three of the players Brooklyn started that night logged 12 minutes or less. Brooklyn asserted that giv
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Three years into their unlikely ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham and the enthusiasm of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is far from fading. “You come off the pitch after scoring a goal,” Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher says with a smile, “and Ryan texts you before my wife does.” Reynolds ushered in the new year by announcing news of contract extensions handed to two of Wrexham’s top players, Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee. On New Year’s Day, he used social
It's January 5! And do you know what that means? Well, for NBA executives it marks the first day they can officially sign players to their roster on 10-day contracts. For those unaware, a 10-day deal allows a team to sign a player for three games or ...
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson had no update on