Pistons rookie Ron Holland confident he can help rebuilding Pistons
Pistons rookie Ron Holland confident he can help rebuilding Pistons. Brad Galli has more
Pistons rookie Ron Holland confident he can help rebuilding Pistons. Brad Galli has more
While some teams improved, others made head-scratching choices. USA TODAY Sports grades how all 30 teams did in the draft.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors had two picks heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, one late in the first round and then the first pick in the second.
The Sacramento Kings struck a deal with the Toronto Raptors on Day 2 of the NBA draft.
Teams have begun reloading for the 2024-25 season following the NBA draft. Here's where every team ranks ahead of free agency which opens June 30.
There may not be a more important catch for the Dodgers this season.
TORONTO — Ja'Kobe Walter has never been to Canada, but when he arrives in Toronto he wants to make an immediate impact.
TORONTO — Years before Jonathan Mogbo was drafted by the Toronto Raptors, he got used to stopping and posing for photos with local fans.
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin and his brother Joseph helped the New Taipei Kings defeat the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots in Game 5 of the P.League+ (PLG) finals on Thursday to secure the championship. Thrilling overtime finish: Joseph stepped up in the second quarter with crucial three-pointers, extending the lead for New Taipei. Jeremy, despite a torn meniscus, came off the bench to help the team overcome an early deficit.
Just like that, the Euro 2024 group stage is over. It brought ecstasy, comedy and the occasional tear - the latter mainly from watching England play. While it was a joy to behold, it's time to turn ou...
Canadian Olympic basketball team general manager Rowan Barrett said Friday that Golden State is blocking Andrew Wiggins from competing in Paris, while the Warriors countered it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins. Wiggins was among the 20 players who received invitations to camp to determine the Olympic team. “For us, Andrew was fine,” Barrett said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Macklin Celebrini headlined an NHL draft by going first overall to the San Jose Sharks on a night hockey and Las Vegas royalty mixed company under the visual spectacle the Sphere on Friday night.
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is set for July 30 and teams have just a few weeks left to decide whether to buy or sell.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have a lot to do, and no general manager to help them do it.
Goaltenders are on the move as NHL teams prepare for next season, and the trades made so far are far from stunners.
Almirola hasn't raced for JGR since he finished fifth in the Xfinity Series race there in May.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are expecting their first child, they announced Thursday on Instagram.
The Washington Capitals acquired winger Andrew Mangiapane in a trade Thursday night with the Calgary Flames.
"These mfs arguing about golf while people can’t afford groceries." – @Rhymestyle
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov appears to be headed to the free agent market.
Dolly Parton appeared in a video on Thursday where she playfully trolled Reynolds to help promote “Welcome to Wrexham,” about the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. that he co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney.