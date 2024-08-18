Pitbull Rejects Speculation That Kesha’s Name Was Intentionally Removed From ‘Timber’ YouTube Video

After some aggressive fan speculation, Pitbull went to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to address the rumors about why Kesha’s name was removed from the YouTube title of their 2013 music video, “Timber.”

“[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together,” Pitbull wrote. “Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

Pitbull also posted a video clip from the duo’s music video collaboration.

.@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale! pic.twitter.com/uYHL8jyopF — Pitbull (@pitbull) August 18, 2024

The music video, originally titled “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video) ft. Kesha,” has since been modified to “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video),” omitting the name of the 2010s pop sensation. After spotting this change, Kesha fans posted on social media to express their outrage following the swap, with some calling it an act of revenge by American songwriter and producer Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald, aka Dr. Luke.

Dr. Luke was a prolific hitmaker in the late aughts and early 2010s who worked with Pitbull and Kesha on several projects, including “Timber.” In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke, alleging she was sexually, mentally and emotionally abused by the creator. Dr. Luke denied all allegations and filed a defamation countersuit in response, accusing her of lying to get out of her contract with his record label.

After a lengthy legal battle, a trial date was finally set for 2023. However, months before the trial began, Kesha and Dr. Luke settled out of court and released a joint statement on social media shortly after.

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one,” Kesha wrote. “I wish nothing but peace to all parties.”

In his statement, Dr. Luke said, “It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

