Pitch invader at International Champions Cup released by police after consulate intervention

A young pitch invader disrupted the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham at the National Stadium. (PHOTO: Zainal Yahya/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The young pitch invader who briefly disrupted the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (21 July) was reportedly released by the Singapore police after intervention by his country’s consulate.

British tabloid The Sun on Thursday identified the pitch invader as 14-year-old Akhmadi Yerzhanov from Kazakhstan. The youngster ran the width of the pitch at National Stadium to give a hug to his football idol, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, at about the 80th minute of the match.

His actions were caught on live television, and caused the match to stop for about two minutes. Security had tried to drag him away, but Ronaldo – as well as Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri – waved them off, and the youngsters spent a few moments talking to the Portuguese superstar.

During the post-match media conference, Sarri said of the incident, “When a young fan comes onto the pitch, it’s not an invasion, it’s actually a joyful occasion.”

Nonetheless, the Singapore police detained Yerzhanov and his father after the incident and, according to The Sun, wanted to fine the youngster for his pitch invasion before the Kazakhstan consulate came in to diffuse the situation.

The Kazakhstan foreign affairs ministry released a statement to the Kazakh media on the incident. According to The Sun, a spokesperson from the ministry said, “A Kazakhstan teenager and his father were taken to the local police station.

"Given the very strict laws in Singapore, the boy was threatened with a substantial fine and other administrative measures by the authorities.

"The Consul immediately went to the police station and provided our citizens with consular services, including a translator, as the detainee and his father did not speak English sufficiently.

The boy was lucky to escape a serious punishment – it is important for everyone not to violate rules of foreign states.”

