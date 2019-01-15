Pitch Invader Dog Runs Rings Around Players During Soccer Game

A dog interrupted Tunbridge Wells’ SCEFL fixture against Chatham Town on Saturday, January 12, when it ran onto the pitch and had to be chased away by several players.

Footage shared to Twitter by East Sussex resident Benjamin Braddock shows an energetic Yorkshire Terrier sprinting away from players as they attempt to coax it off the pitch.

The dog’s appearance proved helpful to Chatham Town, who managed to defeat hosts Tunbridge Wells 4-3. Credit: Benjamin Braddock via Storyful