Pitchfork Music Festival to find new home after ending 19-year run in Chicago

Chicago music lovers are saying goodbye to an annual staple.

The 2025 Pitchfork Music Festival will not be set at Chicago's Union Park after 19 years, organizers announced on its website Monday. The decision, which the music magazine emphasized was not made lightly, comes as the "music festival landscape continues to evolve rapidly."

"The Festival, while aligned with the taste of the Pitchfork editorial team, has always been a collaborative effort, taking on a life of its own as a vital pillar of the Chicago arts scene," Pitchfork Media wrote in the statement. "We are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for being our Festival’s home for nearly two decades, to the artists who graced our stages with unforgettable performances, and to the fans who brought unmatched energy year after year."

Pitchfork Media did not reveal where the 2025 festival will take place or or why it won't be in Chicago but confirmed that it will keep hosting events next summer and beyond.

Kendrick Lamar performs during Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 20, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.

When did the Pitchfork Music Festival start

The first festival, organized by founder Mike Reed, debuted in Chicago in 2006, drawing crowds of more than 35,000 people. The event has been held at Union Park every year since, with the exception of the 2020 festival that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 festival was held between July 19 to July 21 and headlined by Jamie xx, Alanis Morissette, and the Black Pumas.

Throughout its run, the festival has hosted performances by Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, Bon Iver and Kendrick Lamar.

When is the Pitchfork Music Festival 2025?

Dates and performers for the Pitchfork Music Festival 2025 have not yet been released. The event is typically scheduled every summer around July.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pitchfork Music Festival ends 19-year run in Chicago