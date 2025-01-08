'The Pitt' | Morning Blend

The Daily Beast

Former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, famously known for laughing along with Donald Trump in the infamous 2005 tape on which he bragged about how he sexually assaults women, is revealing new details about how that tape—which was later publicized by the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 presidential election—originally got buried in the first place. “Had that tape leaked out in 2005 when it happened, heads would have rolled, including mine, because you just completely tarnished our major cash