Advertisement

Pittsburgh holds off NC State 81-73 to claim double-bye in ACC Tournament

  • Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) fouls North Carolina State's Ben Middlebrooks (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) fouls North Carolina State's Ben Middlebrooks (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington (7) gets off a pass with North Carolina State's Mohamed Diarra, right, defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington (7) gets off a pass with North Carolina State's Mohamed Diarra, right, defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State's Casey Morsell, left, is fouled by Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    North Carolina State's Casey Morsell, left, is fouled by Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington shoots next to North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington shoots next to North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson shoots over North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson shoots over North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr. (30) works to get off a pass between Pittsburgh defenders Blake Hinson (2) and Carlton Carrington (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    6/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr. (30) works to get off a pass between Pittsburgh defenders Blake Hinson (2) and Carlton Carrington (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham, left, steals the ball from North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    7/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham, left, steals the ball from North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh's Ishmael Leggett (5) is fouled, while going to the basket, by North Carolina State's Ernest Ross, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    8/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Ishmael Leggett (5) is fouled, while going to the basket, by North Carolina State's Ernest Ross, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) goes to the basket and is fouled by North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) with Mohamed Diarra (23) helping out on defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    9/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) goes to the basket and is fouled by North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) with Mohamed Diarra (23) helping out on defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson, left, is fouled by North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    10/10

    NC State Pittsburgh Basketball

    Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson, left, is fouled by North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) fouls North Carolina State's Ben Middlebrooks (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington (7) gets off a pass with North Carolina State's Mohamed Diarra, right, defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
North Carolina State's Casey Morsell, left, is fouled by Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington shoots next to North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson shoots over North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr. (30) works to get off a pass between Pittsburgh defenders Blake Hinson (2) and Carlton Carrington (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham, left, steals the ball from North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Ishmael Leggett (5) is fouled, while going to the basket, by North Carolina State's Ernest Ross, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) goes to the basket and is fouled by North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) with Mohamed Diarra (23) helping out on defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson, left, is fouled by North Carolina State's Casey Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Associated Press
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 23 points, Blake Hinson added 21 and Pittsburgh defeated NC State 81-73 on Saturday night to claim fourth-place and a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

The Panthers (21-10, 12-8), who led by 10 points at halftime, went ahead 52-35 early in the second half and their lead was still 14 after Hinson hit a jumper near the six-minute mark.

But NC State, which hadn't led since about 8 minutes left in the first half, rallied with an 11-0 run sparked by nine points from Jayden Taylor. The Panthers pushed their lead back to eight points, then Taylor got the Wolfpack within 75-70 when he hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining.

Guillermo Diaz Graham was fouled on an alley-oop dunk and finished the and-1 for an eight-point lead at 51 seconds. Mohamed Diarra hit a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack but Pitt finished things off at the free-throw line.

Taylor had 28 points for the Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11), who finished in 10th place.

The score was tied five times in the first 12 minutes. NC State did not trail and had a largest lead of five points. A 3-pointer by Jaland Lowe gave the Panthers the lead for the first time, 26-23 with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the half. Lowe's 3 came early in an 18-6 run that helped the Panthers close the half with a 39-29 lead.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball