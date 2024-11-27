Pittsburgh Penguins Serve Thanksgiving Meals at Community Kitchen

Members of the Pittsburgh Penguins handed out Thanksgiving meals to Pennsylvania residents on Tuesday, November 26, footage shows.

Footage released by the Penguins shows the professional hockey players making Thanksgiving plates and handing them out to residents at Rainbow Kitchen Community Services in Homestead, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

“Come for the meal, stay for the Drew O’Connor review of the green bean casserole,” read the post on X.

According to CBS, several Pittsburgh teams participated in Thanksgiving volunteer efforts this year, including the Steelers and the Pirates. Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins via Storyful