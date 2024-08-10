Pixar is making 'Incredibles 3,' teases 'Toy Story 5' first look at D23

ANAHEIM, Calif. − Pixar revealed incredible news at D23 Fan Expo on Friday: The animation studio is making "Incredibles 3."

Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter dropped the bombshell in front of 12,000 fans, the largest crowd ever for the Disney fan convention.

"As you can see, we have some 'Incredibles' projects," Docter said at the end of his presentation, before adding, "That's right, we're making 'Incredibles 3.' "

He told the audience that Brad Bird, the writer/director behind the Oscar-winning "Incredibles" and "Incredibles 2," is developing the third movie. He had no further details about the project. But the D23 crowd went nuts about the news.

Pixar is going 'Hoppers' in new animated film, 'Toy Story 5' crew face tough tech

Pixar is also going "Hoppers."

Coming off the success of "Inside Out 2," Docter introduced the brand-new animated film "Hoppers," about Mabel (Pipe Curder), a girl whose spirit is transported into the body of beaver, thanks to ground-breaking technology.

The movie is coming to theaters in the spring 2026. Mabel will come across a King Beaver (voiced by 'SNL" star Bobby Moynihan) and Mayor Jerry (voiced by Jon Hamm).

Docter also announced that Adam Stanton, director of "Finding Nemo" and writer of all the "Toy Story" movies, would be writing and directing "Toy Story 5." Docter also revealed the new force affecting the toys in the "Toy Story" film − technology.

"This time around, it's Toy meets tech," Docter said.

'Avatar 3' has a title: 'Fire and Ash'

"Avatar" director James Cameron flew in from filming "Avatar 3" in New Zealand to address the D23 crowd.

After bringing stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana onstage, Cameron said it was too soon to start showing footage of the third film. But he officially released the title "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

"The new film is not what you expect, but it's definitely what you want," Cameron added.

