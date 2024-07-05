'The place was filled with cops': Witness sees bank robbery victim in zip ties, describes scene
Police are still investigating the bank robbery near 90th and Maple.
A Good Samaritan found the baby and cared for it while waiting for paramedics
Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels.
MONTREAL — Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal. Simon Harris on Wednesday described Neno Dolmajian's death in Dublin as "reprehensible" and "horrific" and told parliament the death is now being investigated as a murder. "I'm absolutely appalled at the recent vicious attack in Dublin city centre which resulted in the death of a young man, Neno Dolmajian, and my thoughts are with his l
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
Now the Oregon families have filed a $6 million lawsuit.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, had a baby with one of the two schoolboys she groomed.
Chandler Kuhbander and Raegan Anderson were found dead Sunday about 400 miles away, following a weeklong search
South African police have discovered the body of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag after he went missing last month, local media reported on Wednesday. The body had not yet been formally identified by family members. Freitag's sister, Chrissie Lewis, had appealed for help on social media to find Freitag, who went missing in the predawn hours of June 17 after leaving his mother's house.
RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver say they're looking for a man whose pants caught fire in an alleged arson attempt that went wrong.
Adria English, a former adult film actor who says she worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2004 and 2009, accused the embattled music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in to Las Vegas police, where he allegedly confessed to strangling and sexually assaulting Larissa Garcia, 30, in a hotel room
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
Four people involved in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., last week were international students from India, police said.The West Vancouver Police Department said a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle around 11:40 p.m. PT on June 26.Four men, all Indian nationals with temporary student visas, were in the vehicle heading westbound, police said; two of them, aged 20 and 21 years old, were killed.Th
Chad Wainscott, 50, died over the weekend after another customer discharged a firearm at a Carroll County gun store
WARNING: This article contains images of residential school pupils in cemeteries. The history of residential school burial sites is evidence of crimes against humanity that could in theory be prosecuted, the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked burials says.Kimberly Murray, a federally appointed official tasked with recommending a new framework for the treatment of these sites, outlines the conclusion in a report released Wednesday."The histories of the cemeteries that were loc
A veteran officer with Toronto police's drug squad is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, after he allegedly tried to evade police during a traffic stop in Mississauga.Peel Regional Police said they initially received a call about an impaired driver in the area of Courtney Park Drive and Hurontario Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.Officers found the vehicle and "attempted to stop it," Const. Moulika Sharma said in an ema
Police have released video of what they say is the fourth shooting since mid-May to target a Richmond Hill, Ont., cinema, as investigators appeal for more information.
The 27-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of animal cruelty and over a separate inquiry into an allegation of attempted murder.