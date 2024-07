CBC

Students in P.E.I. schools will have to put away their cell phones while in class, according to a new directive from Education Minister Natalie Jameson.The directive was released about 9:30 Tuesday morning, but announced earlier on Island Morning."This is an important step forward as we start to really take a deep dive in terms of what technology can look like in our classrooms," Jameson told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier."We just want to make sure that we limit it for a variety of reasons,