‘Placement poverty’ to be tackled in Labor budget with new payments for student teachers and nurses

Paul Karp Chief political correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Nurses working in a hospital ward. The government is establishing a practical payment for 68,000 university students and 5,000 vocational education and training students.</span><span>Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian</span>
Nurses working in a hospital ward. The government is establishing a practical payment for 68,000 university students and 5,000 vocational education and training students.Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

Student teachers, nurses, midwives and social workers will receive a $320 weekly payment during their mandatory placements under a new cost-of-living measure in the May budget.

The Albanese government will establish a commonwealth practical payment for 68,000 university students and 5,000 vocational education and training students undertaking mandatory workplace placements as part of their courses.

From July 2025, students in those four disciplines will be paid $319.50 a week, benchmarked to the single Austudy rate, in addition to any income support they already receive.

The announcement follows Labor’s decision to wipe $3bn from student debts by legislating to index Hecs and Help debts to the lower of the consumer price index or the wage price index, backdated to June 2023.

The tertiary education sector and crossbench welcomed the Hecs measure but called on the government to fully implement the recommendations of the Universities Accord, including changing the date of indexation so increases are not applied to debts students have already paid off.

Related: Australian students struggling to put food on the table in unpaid training, but this could be a thing of the past

On the new placement payments, the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said “teachers give our children the best start in life – they deserve a fair start to their career”.

“We’re proud to be backing the hard work and aspiration of Australians looking to better themselves by studying at university.”

The education minister, Jason Clare, said: “This will give people who have signed up to do some of the most important jobs in this country a bit of extra help to get the qualifications they need. Placement poverty is a real thing. I have met students who told me they can afford to go to uni but they can’t afford to do the prac.”

Independent MP Monique Ryan told Guardian Australia ahead of the announcement that she had heard of “nursing students sleeping in cars while doing rural rotations”.

In addition to prac payments, Ryan is pushing the government to change the date of indexation from 1 June to 1 November, to avoid the “completely inappropriate” addition to debts “that have already been paid off”.

The government has revealed that in the 2024-25 budget, tax receipt upgrades excluding GST were expected to be $25bn over four years, less than independent forecasters expected and less than the past three budgets, which averaged $129bn of upgrades.

The government is expected to bank almost all the revenue upgrade in 2023-24 – around 95% – as it pushes the start date of measures including the prac payment and super on paid parental leave to mid-2025.

A surplus remains within reach for 2023-24 – which would be Labor’s second – but the budget position for the remaining three years was expected to be worse than projected in the mid-year update.

The federal treasurer, Jim Chalmers, said the government was being “realistic” that it would not see “the same sorts of massive revenue upgrades that we’ve seen in recent budget updates to continue”.

“We’ve made substantial progress in getting the budget in better nick, having delivered the first surplus in 15 years with a second one in prospect, but we know that the pressures on the budget are intensifying, not easing,” he said.

Chalmers said the government was “striking the right balance between getting inflation under control [and] easing cost-of-living pressures” but that it was also necessary to “make room for urgent and unfunded priorities and invest in the future drivers of economic growth in the years ahead”.

Economist Chris Richardson said the government would “need to be careful with its extra spending in the budget” because it wanted “at least one rate cut under its belt before going to the polls” but inflation was “hanging around” longer than expected.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said

    Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand

    Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

    The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Ukraine highlights Russia's 'line of hell.' Claim of dozens of tanks and military vehicles destroyed on one sector of the Donetsk front.

    Fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region in recent months as Russia pushes to take more ground around Avdiivka.

  • North Korean weapons are killing Ukrainians. The implications are far bigger

    A missile that crashed in Kharkiv shows the surprising scale at which Pyongyang's weapons are used.

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • Former RNC Chair: Trump ‘afraid of losing,’ most important thing to him ‘is his ego’

    Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him, his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…

  • Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth

    Does he need a good night's rest?

  • Fact check: Trump makes false courthouse claims about bail and his campaign schedule

    Continuing his barrage of courthouse deception, former President Donald Trump made more false claims about his Manhattan trial on Friday.

  • Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles

    Ukraine is using recently acquired and U.S.-made and supplied mobile surface-to-surface missile systems to target Russian military assets in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said Saturday.

  • Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan

    When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the

  • Russia hits Ukraine regions, Zelenskiy says Su-25 bomber downed

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least two civilians, set a food factory ablaze and damaged other infrastructure, homes and commercial buildings on Saturday, regional officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used eight missiles of various kinds and nearly 70 guided aerial bombs against communities and frontline positions during the day, after Ukraine's air force downed 13 Shahed drones that targeted the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions overnight.

  • As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia

    Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.

  • Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video

    The HBO host argues that President Joe Biden 'got f---ed' because Garland refused to do 'his job' and prosecute Trump The post Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Did a Fox Host Just Joke About Paul Pelosi’s Hammer Attack?

    Fox NewsFox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy made a bizarre quip Friday about Paul Pelosi after a colleague hypothesized about Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients awarded by a Democratic administration, saying that Pelosi—who was struck in the head with a hammer during a home invasion in 2022—perhaps “needs the hammer instead of the medal.”The comment came during a Jesse Watters Primetime segment about how President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 people on Friday, in