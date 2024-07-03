Placer County fire prompts road closure

CBC

Junot Raphael, seen here in his Gatineau home, says he spent weeks waiting to get paid by a mysterious package delivery company operating out of a warehouse in Ottawa. (Stu Mills/CBC)There are questions around a company running a package delivery service from a warehouse near the Ottawa International Airport, as those managing the unmarked commercial space won't say what it's called or who's behind it and drivers who worked there say they had to chase their supervisors for weeks for payment.The