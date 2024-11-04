Placer County registrar of voters: You can trust our election procedures and processes | Opinion

Ryan Ronco
·4 min read

As Placer County’s registrar of voters, I know that trust in elections has become a matter of great public concern. I’ve heard your questions, and understand some of the skepticism that has emerged in recent years. I want to let you, our voters, know that I am committed to ensuring that every eligible ballot is counted accurately, and that the election process remains transparent, secure and fair.

Elections aren’t run by faceless institutions. They’re managed by every-day, hardworking people who live in our communities — our colleagues, neighbors and friends. We are entrusted with the responsibility of conducting elections, and we take that responsibility seriously.

Opinion

We’d like to share with you why you can trust our election procedures and processes:

Rigorous checks and balances

We complete public state-mandated tests of ballot-counting equipment to ensure that it is properly reading and tabulating votes. After every election, during the canvass period and prior to certifying election results, we hand count ballots from randomly selected precincts to see if the machine tally matches the hand count.

Secure mail-in voting

Our system of checks and balances extends to the processing of vote-by-mail ballots.

When we issue your vote-by-mail ballot, it is given a unique identifying number that appears only on the ballot return envelope. When you return that ballot, our staff compare the signature on the envelope with the signature on file to ensure authenticity. To ensure our staff can accurately compare signatures, they receive forensic signature verification training; signatures flagged as non-matching are reviewed again by at least three staff members. Any discrepancy leads to immediate contact with the voter to resolve the issue before the identification envelope is opened.

Once we verify both your signature and that you have not yet voted in this election, only then will the ballot be separated from the identification envelope and processed for tabulation. Your voting history is part of your voter file and is updated in real time. If we see that you have not yet voted in the current election, then we will give you credit for voting. Our staff will mark you as having cast a ballot in our system, and that information is immediately transmitted to the California Secretary of State. If you move within the county or state, your voting history moves with you.

Transparency at every level

Transparency is a pillar of election administration. Every step of the process is open to observation by the public. Anyone can watch all aspects of the elections process, including ballot counting, ballot scanner testing and the election canvass, an internal audit required by state law. We also encourage people to apply to be poll workers to witness our dedication to fairness first-hand.

We are also required to publish Election Night results and continue publishing updates until every eligible ballot is counted. During the elections canvass, we will continue to count ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day, as long as those ballots are received up to seven days after the election (no later than Nov. 12). In this election, all counties are required to certify their final election results 28 days after the election (Dec. 3), which gives us time to complete ballot counting and the post-election manual tally, plus it gives voters time to cure any defects with their signatures.

Constant improvements

We continuously work to improve election security and constantly update our procedures to stay ahead of any potential threats. Our election systems undergo a detailed certification process, and we work with cybersecurity experts to ensure our systems are protected against any interference.

We also welcome public feedback and have made improvements based on the suggestions of voters and election observers. Your trust is essential to a functioning democracy, and we are committed to earning and maintaining it.

Opportunities to get involved

As always, we are here to answer your questions. Your voice matters. Our role is to ensure that your ballot is safe, secure and counted, allowing that voice to be heard on Election Day.

Ryan Ronco is Placer County’s registrar of voters. Natalie Adona, Nevada County’s registrar of voters, and Bill O’Neill, El Dorado County’s registrar of voters, also contributed to this piece.

    Starting in the Summer of 2016 and then through the first year of the Trump administration, as I wrote my book Fire and Fury about the first months of the Trump White House, I spoke periodically to Trump’s longtime and now estranged friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, of course, would go on to be branded as among the world’s most famous sexual predators and, in 2019, died, most likely a suicide, under federal indictment and as a prisoner in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal pr