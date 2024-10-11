Plaid Cymru leader to unveil vision to help NHS

Rhun ap Iorwerth is hoping to become first minister following the 2026 Senedd election [PA Media]

Plaid Cymru's leader Rhun ap Iorwerth would appoint a minister for public health if he were to become first minister following the next Senedd election.

The move would be part of Plaid's approach to supporting the NHS by investing in preventative health measures, according to the party.

The announcement comes ahead of Plaid Cymru's autumn conference which begins in Cardiff on Friday.

Plaid secured its best-ever result at a UK general election in July as it won four Westminster seats.

During his speech at the Principality Stadium later on Friday, ap Iorwerth will tell party members a Plaid Cymru government in Wales would "break the cycle of short-term thinking which short-changes Wales".

"For too long, Labour's priority has been managing people's pain, but I want to keep people healthy and I can announce that in the first 100 days of a Plaid Cymru government we will bring forward a new budget - based on the principles of a healthier, wealthier Wales - with a promise that spending on preventative health measures will increase every year.

"No more sticking plaster, no more blaming the individual, no more passing the buck."

The appointment of a minister for public health would also ensure "a truly national mission of creating healthier lives which in turn delivers substantial savings", ap Iorwerth will say.

Ap Iorwerth will also commit to "clearing the emergency maintenance backlogs" at Welsh hospitals before 2030.

Earlier this week a critical incident was declared at the Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend after long-term damage was found to its roof.

"We have to have an NHS estate fit for purpose," ap Iorwerth will say.

Plaid Cymru won four seats in Westminster at July's general election [PA Media]

Plaid has never won a Senedd election since devolution began in 1999, with Labour having led the Welsh government for 25 years.

However, the party has worked with Labour in government as a coalition partner and, more recently, as part of a cooperation agreement.

Rhun ap Iorwerth brought that deal - which had been due to last until December - to an abrupt end in May.

Without a majority of the seats in the Senedd, Labour will have to strike a deal with one of the opposition parties again when it needs to pass its budget for next year.

Speaking ahead of Plaid's conference, ap Iorwerth told journalists his party was not "seeking a budget deal".

"The ball is very much in Labour's court," he added.

Plaid is now setting its sights on 2026, when the party will hope to benefit from changes to the voting system at the Senedd election.

The number of seats in Cardiff Bay will also increase from 60 to 96.

Polling suggests the party is in a strong position to challenge Labour.

However, it remains likely a deal of some kind will have to be struck between two or more parties to form a government following the next election.

Ap Iorwerth said he "can't see a scenario" where Plaid would cooperate with the Welsh Conservatives or Reform UK.