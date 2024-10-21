Plaistow fire: 70 firefighters tackle blaze at east London tower block as three men treated at scene

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the fire in Plaistow (@mikemadeit_ / X)

Around 70 firefighters were tackling a blaze at a tower block in east London on Monday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said the blaze in a tenth-floor flat in a tower block on Queens Road West in Plaistow had forced 30 people to evacuate from the building.

Three of those, all men, left the flat before firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 8am are being treated by paramedics at the scene.

The scene of the fire (LFB)

Firefighters said the flat’s balcony and interior in the Scott House estate were currently alight, with ten fire engines at the scene to tackle the blaze.

The fire was deemed under control around an hour later.

Around 30 calls were made to report the fire, with the first being received at 8.02am.

Firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Stratford and surrounding fire stations are currently at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Footage showed a large number of firefighters responding to the fire, including with specialist aerial ladders.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said on X, formerly Twitter: “Officers from [Newham Council] are supporting the [London Fire Brigade] crew as they deal with this fire incident in Plaistow at Scott House on Queens Road West.

“Close monitoring of the unfolding situation and support for residents underway.”

More follows.