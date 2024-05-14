Plan for 300 new homes at Battersea Power Station in two 15-storey towers

A CGI image of Battersea Power Station with phase 3C of the development completed (Battersea Power Station Development Company/Gehry Partners)

Nearly 300 new homes in 15-storey buildings, shops and a community hub could be built at Battersea Power Station in the next phase of its major regeneration.

The plans would also see the emerging town centre’s high street Electric Boulevard completed, if they are approved by Wandsworth Council.

A total of 123 new homes would be built in a new 15-storey building under the plans from Battersea Power Station Development Company, along with 175 senior living flats in another 15-storey building. The two buildings would be joined by a three-storey basement with 196 parking spaces.

A two-storey podium would also be built to provide shops, cafés and a community hub inside, along with a raised communal courtyard garden for residents on its roof.

The scheme would also see surrounding pavements and public space along Electric Boulevard, Battersea Park Road and Prospect Way completed, along with 448 new cycle spaces.

The developer set out the proposals in a detailed planning application for phase 3C of the overall development, which won outline permission in 2011.

The scheme for the 42-acre site is split into eight phases overall and aims to create a new riverside neighbourhood in South London, with homes, shops, bars, restaurants, cafés, offices and more than 19 acres of public space.

The third phase of the development was divided into four stages to accommodate the extension of the Northern Line to Battersea. Phases 3A and 3B, completed in 2022 and 2024, include new homes, shops, restaurants, offices and a hotel.

Planning documents said the application for phase 3C of the development would ‘complete the high street and transform visitor, resident and employee experience, opening up legibility and providing active travel routes’.

The documents added: “An exciting and diverse mix of commercial uses will be provided across podium level, which will support a dynamic and vibrant town centre.

“A community hub will create opportunities for the local community to integrate across a range of activities. These uses will support and enhance the needs of the neighbourhood.”

Wandsworth Council will make a decision on the application in due course.