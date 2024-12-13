Plan for 72 homes at former quarry approved

The homes will be built on the site of a former quarry in Rushden [PA Media]

A plan to build 72 homes on the site of a former quarry has been approved.

The proposal is for the redevelopment of the Hayway quarry, in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

North Northamptonshire Council's planning committee heard the developers reduced the number of homes from 84 to 72, due to criticism the area was being overdeveloped.

Some 22 objections were raised by councillors voted in favour of granting planning permission.

The former quarry sits between the Rushden Academy school and Rushden Lakes shopping and leisure site.

Among the concerns raised were the loss of woodland habitat, highway safety, the impact on nearby homes and a lack of infrastructure in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Rushden Town Council also initially opposed the plans but reversed its objection once the number of homes on site was cut.

The developer, Amberville Properties Ltd, said it some 30% of the homes would be "affordableg" across a mix of two to five-bedroom properties.

The proposal also includes plans for a nature park, which would be located to the south of the proposed residential development, creating a barrier between the new homes and the school playing fields.

Financial contributions towards libraries, education and sustainable transport have also been agreed as part of the planning permission.

