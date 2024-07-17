Plan announced to breathe new life into town pond

Paxton Brook will be extended to flow through Trowbridge Town Park [Wiltshire Wildlife Trust]

A pond that was once "dominated by ducks and rats" will be redesigned as part of a new plan to improve biodiversity and create green space in a town's park.

The project in Trowbridge will involve extending the nearby Paxcroft Brook to flow through the middle of the existing Town Pond area.

In 2021 Wiltshire Wildlife Trust collaborated with Trowbridge Town Council to design improvements for the pond and a survey revealed it lacked biodiversity and was dominated by the birds and rodents, the trust said.

The town council said it is now hoping to develop Trowbridge Park into an improved diverse habitat.

The project is part of the council's ongoing five year initiative, ABBA (A Better Biss Approach), which is aiming to increase biodiversity and public access to the River Biss and surrounding areas.

It follows work done by Wiltshire Wildlife Trust, in collaboration with the town council, which looked at designing improvements to the pond in 2021.

Water levels have dropped since, with the pond now resembling a wetland area.

The project aims to enhance waterways around Trowbridge Town Park [Wiltshire Wildlife Trust]

Head of freshwater at the trust, Alice Eley, said: "The town pond is a hidden gem in Trowbridge, and we believe it has the potential to become a thriving wetland habitat that will enrich the lives of both local wildlife and the community."

The trust has been commissioned by the town council to now enhance wetland vegetation and naturalise the pond with Paxcroft Brook.

This will mean the stream resembles a more natural state and flow through the middle of the existing pond area.

The project also hopes to improve the pond's connectivity to the nearby River Biss, to create a natural flow between the town park and surrounding waterways.

Ms Eley added: "We are eager to see the continued positive impact this transformation will have on the biodiversity of the area, as well as the increased enjoyment and appreciation residents will have for this revitalised green space.”

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links