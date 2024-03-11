Plan to bring registered psychiatric nurses to N.L. delayed

Registered psychiatric nurses cannot practice in Newfoundland and Labrador where they are not regulated. (Have a nice day photo/Shutterstock - image credit)

Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister says a plan to run a registered psychiatric nurse pilot project in the fall of 2023 was dropped after health officials found there was no way to regulate the specialized nurses in the province.

That didn't work out, but Tom Osborne says the province hasn't given up.

"Because of legislative impediments we couldn't carry out a pilot project as we had hoped. So now we're looking at a more permanent solution, which is fully regulating the profession in this province," Osborne said.

"We are moving from the concept of pilot program to full regulation."

But that means psychiatric nurses won't be practicing in Newfoundland and Labrador as quickly as hoped because bringing them here will require a legislative change.

"I will say with cautious optimism, we anticipate the legislation being introduced in the fall 2024 sitting of the House, at which point we can move full speed ahead," said Osborne.

Health Minister Tom Osborne says the government will likely introduce legislative changes this fall.

Right now registered psychiatric nurses working in other provinces can't be hired in Newfoundland and Labrador because their credentials aren't recognized.

The College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador is the regulatory body for all registered nurses and the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador is the regulatory body for licensed practical nurses, but neither has the authority to regulate registered psychiatric nurses.

Osborne says proposed legislative changes will address that.

"The College of Registered Nurses and the College of Practical Nurses are looking at coming together as one college, which provides an excellent opportunity to also regulate the practice of registered psychiatric nurses in this province," he said.

"So the work on the regulatory and potentially legislative changes in this province is now going ahead in the department."

Osborne believes registered psychiatric nurses will improve health care and help with the province's long-standing nurse shortage.

"A registered psychiatric nurse is different than a nurse working in a pediatric ward or cardiac ward, for example, but we are expanding on mental health resources in the province and how we provide services to individuals with mental health and addictions issues," he said.

"So there is a an absolute need for registered psychiatric nurses in this province as we expand services and we build more long-term mental health services as well."

There are hundreds of nurse vacancies to be filled, and the province is also struggling to keep up with the need for mental health and addictions services — the very services registered psychiatric nurses have been providing in western Canada for decades.

Osborne expects Newfoundland and Labrador will start recruiting psychiatric nurses soon after legislative changes are made to regulate them.

"We should be able to move swiftly to hiring in the province once the the profession is appropriately regulated and licensure can be provided in the province," he said.

