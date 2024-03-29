Plan to demolish farm buildings for 60 homes refused

The homes near Wellingborough would have been built on land where farm buildings currently sit [North Northamptonshire Council]

Plans for the demolition of former farm buildings and the construction of 60 homes in a large housing development near a town have been refused.

Developers applied to North Northamptonshire Council for permission to build houses in the Stanton Cross development, near Wellingborough.

The proposals encompassed four one-bed units, 11 two-beds, 21 three-beds and 24 four-bed homes.

It was recommended for approval but the council's planning committee turned it down.

The site is located to the east of Wellingborough town centre, next to Irthlingborough Grange, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It was intended to be part of the wider urban extension which is set to provide 3,750 homes when completed, with some houses already built and occupied.

'Lacking infrastructure'

Outline planning permission for the entire area has been granted by the council, but further plans detailing the specific designs must first be approved before construction on individual phases can begin.

Six letters of objection were received from members of the public, stating concerns with privacy, additional traffic, and the effect on wildlife.

The council's report said the proposal "would make a positive contribution towards meeting the housing targets for the growth town of Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire".

But the committee refused permission because it said the development lacked "infrastructure and affordable housing".

They also found that it would have an unacceptable impact on neighbour residential amenity and that the road access would be insufficient for the size of the site.

