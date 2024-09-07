Plan to fly next year? You'll finally need Real ID to do it and the deadline is coming

Have plans to get away next summer? Well, you won't be able to get off the ground unless your identification documents have the Real ID stamp of approval.

The Department of Homeland Security set an official deadline for Real IDs back in May, urging all travelers interested in domestic travel in 2025 and beyond to make sure that any state-issued identification cards, or driver's licenses have a Real ID seal.

The Real ID deadline might be eight months away, but it's not too early to head over to your local MVD or DMV to make sure you are set to fly free and clear across the country by May 7, 2025.

Any state issued identification document without the federal seal fails to adhere to the "minimum security standards" set by The Real ID Act of 2005, preventing you from accessing a federal facility or flying domestically.

The law was originally set to take effect in 2020 but was pushed back until May 2025 over "backlogged transactions" at Motor Vehicle Division offices nationwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA TODAY reported.

The mountains of paperwork, according to DHS, impacted agencies' ability to make any real progress on the Real ID rollout. But this time, the deadline is really real.

That means federal agencies, including Transportation Security Administration, will not be able to accept driver’s licenses and identification cards that are not Real ID compliant, according to DHS.

Here's what to know.

When does Real ID go into effect?

Any traveler over the age of 18 that does not have another TSA-approved form of identification to fly domestically must have a Real ID compliant identification card or driver's license by May 7, 2025. If you already have another TSA-approved form of identification, then you probably don't need a Real ID.

Other TSA-approved alternatives include:

State issued enhanced driver’s license

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Where can I get a Real ID?

You can obtain a Real ID driver's license or identification card from your local MVD or DMV. It takes about two weeks, or 15 business days to get your Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License from your state's Motor Vehicle Department.

All Real IDs will have a stamp on the right-hand corner to show that it is federally compliant. The symbol stamped on your Real ID card will vary, depending on which state you obtain your new identification card from.

Enhanced IDs, which are only issued in a couple of states, including Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont, are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards, DHS says.

What are the Real ID requirements?

You will have to visit your state’s driver’s licensing agency website to find out what documentation you will need to provide to obtain a REAL ID, according to DHS.

But, at a minimum, you need to provide documentation with:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social security number

Proof of principal residence

Lawful status

Individual states, according to DHS, may impose additional requirements.

