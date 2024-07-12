Plan for former bus station site complex submitted

If approved the complex would include a three-screen cinema, offices, flats and bus facilities [WYYTTAVIN]

Plans fort he major redevelopment the site of a former bus station in the Manx capital have been formally submitted.

The development, varying from three to 14 storeys, would be situated on Lord Street and include a cinema, bus facilities, offices, 85 apartments and nine "commercial units".

Submitted by Wyyttavin Limited, the proposals have been approved for support from the government's island infrastructure scheme.

Plans were submitted for a similar development in 2018, and despite being approved the following year, construction was not progressed.

Wyyttavin Limited agreed to buy the land from Lord Street Developments SPV Limited if planning permission for the complex is granted.

The site has been used as a car park for a number of years.

As part of the bus facilities, the complex would include an information centre, a bus drivers welfare centre, indoor shelter for passengers with toilets and changing facilities, five bus stands on Lord Street along with waiting areas.

There would also be planted areas on the third floor, 91 private car parking spaces, and bike storage.

The commercial units could be used for retail, restaurants, a food hall or exercise facilities, developers said.

