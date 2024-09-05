Plan to house migrants at RAF Scampton scrapped, Home Office says

David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent
·2 min read

RAF Scampton will not be used to house asylum seekers because the plan does not represent value for money, the Home Office has announced.

The former airbase in Lincolnshire was at the heart of a plan by the previous Conservative government to accommodate migrants who arrive in the UK by small boats and other unauthorised means.

Opening the site from the autumn as planned would have cost a total of £122 million by the end of its use in 2027, meaning the site no longer represents value for money, the Government department said.

A total of £60 million has already been spent there due to work and commitments from the previous government, according to a written Commons statement by Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle.

She said the cost would be “nearer £200m” when totalled if the scheme was carried out to its end date, and said this “clearly fails to deliver value for money for the taxpayer”.

The Government will close the site immediately and sell it in line with an established process for disposing of crown land.

Dame Angela said: “Faster asylum processing, increased returns and tighter enforcement of immigration rules will reduce demand for accommodation like Scampton and save millions for the taxpayer as we drive forward work to clear the asylum backlog and strengthen our border security.

“We have also listened to community feedback and concerns about using this site for asylum accommodation.”

UK Parliament portraits
Dame Angela Eagle said the Government has listened to community feedback (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

The move comes after the Government scrapped the Rwanda plan, a policy championed by the Tories in power which was aimed at deterring migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats.

The Government intends to “return to using long-standing dispersed asylum accommodation and will do so as soon as is practicable, once we have made progress on clearing the backlog”, Dame Angela wrote in her statement to MPs.

The minister also said the Home Office would introduce a new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill “at the earliest opportunity”.

The main intention of the new legislation would be to focus on disrupting the criminal gangs helping people to make Channel crossings.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Gets Hit With Instant Fact-Check After Bragging Of 1 'Impossible' Skill

    The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.

  • Donald Trump’s Biden Rant Gets Totally Derailed By Surprise Guest On Fox News

    The GOP nominee said he wanted “nothing to do” with the winged visitor.

  • ‘Save Your Fake Prayers’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped Over School Shooting Response

    Critics say they want real solutions ― not more empty calls for prayer.

  • NDP announces it will tear up governance agreement with Liberals

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is terminating the supply-and-confidence agreement his party made with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.The party is making the announcement in a video being posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. The deal was scheduled to run until June 2025."Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," Singh said in the video, a transcript of

  • Conservative Columnist Busts Huge MAGA Myth With Scathing Takedown Of Lara Trump

    Charles C.W. Cooke scorched "the rah-rah-rah wing of the GOP."

  • Donald Trump Busted Recycling Lie in TikTok with Gold Star Families

    A fact check has thrown cold water on a key claim made in Donald Trump’s now-infamous TikTok with Gold Star families at Arlington National Cemetery.Trump patted himself on the back in the clip, claiming there was an 18-month period in his presidency where not a single U.S. troop was fatally attacked in Afghanistan.“We didn’t lose one person in 18 months,” he says in a voiceover, which was seemingly ripped from an old TV interview. “And then they took over that disaster.”Read more at The Daily Be

  • Presidential Election Nostradamus Reveals His 2024 Prediction

    The Nostradamus of U.S. presidential elections has predicted a winner when the country goes to the polls in November.Pollsters will no doubt swing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the race comes down to the wire, but Allan Lichtman has history on his side.The American University history professor and former quiz champion has forecast the White House winner in almost every election since 1984. The exception was in 2000, when he picked Al Gore over George W. Bush, although

  • George Conway Trolls Donald Trump With Blistering Truths From His Buddies

    A damning new ad from the conservative attorney's Trump-bashing PAC reminds voters of what's previously been said about the former president.

  • Trump Family Panics on Twitter After Crypto Hacker Screwup

    Eric Trump praised Elon Musk’s X network as “amazing” after hackers breached Lara and Tiffany Trump’s accounts on the social media platform.Eric had earlier issued a panicked appeal on behalf of wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Tiffany, Donald Trump's daughter with second wife Marla Maples, writing: “This is a scam!!!” “@LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump‘s Twitter profiles have been compromised!!”The posts, which included fake links to a real Trump crypto project, were

  • Ex-Prosecutor Points Out 1 Crucial Thing Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Realize’ About His Rants

    The former president "apparently" doesn't understand it and it could end up going very awry for him, said Glenn Kirschner.

  • ‘No Choice’: Trump Says Pennsylvanians Have to Vote for Him

    Donald Trump has made Pennsylvania voters an offer he insists they can’t refuse: They have “no choice” but to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.Trump told Pennsylvanians they should back him “even if you don’t like me.”“You can sit there and say, ‘I can’t stand that guy but there’s no way I’m gonna vote for her,’” he added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access

  • Kamala Harris Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Muzzle Her in TV Debate

    Kamala Harris has complained to ABC News that she will be “disadvantaged” by the format of next Tuesday’s televised showdown with Donald Trump.While agreeing to the rules of the debate, Harris’ campaign has written to the network saying the former prosecutor is unhappy about the candidates’ microphones being muted when it’s not their turn to speak.Harris believes Trump insisted on the condition to shield him from any head-to-head confrontations, according to CNN, quoting a letter sent from the H

  • Historian who accurately predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections makes his 2024 pick

    Historian Allan Lichtman has announced his prediction on whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election.

  • Trump Campaign Memo Threatens Staff Over Critical Issue

    "It jeopardizes not only the team, but also President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot," the message read.

  • Trump Thanks 'Beautiful' Brittany Mahomes For 'Defending' Him

    Last month, Mahomes liked an Instagram post in which Trump laid out his 2024 presidential platform.

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Defends Harris Interview That ‘P**sed Off’ Both Sides

    Dana Bash has hit back at critics of her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she knows it was “just right” because it “p**sed off” both the left and the right.In an interview with The Daily Beast, CNN’s chief political correspondent acknowledged that last Thursday’s primetime sit-down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz drew brickbats over everything from Bash’s opening line about what Harris would achieve in her first day in office, to not asking follow-up questions at key mom

  • ‘You can almost see the ground move’: State of emergency declared in California as land movement threatens power lines

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes as severe land shift in the area is threatening the community and disrupting power lines.

  • John McCain’s Son Rages at Trump and Endorses Kamala Harris

    The youngest son of late Sen. John McCain on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump’s political appearance at Arlington National Cemetery and revealed he has become a Democrat who plans to vote for Kamala Harris.“It was a violation,” Jimmy McCain told CNN of Trump’s actions at Arlington, where several generations of his family are buried and where partisan political activity is banned.McCain, who joined the Marine Corps at 17 and has served in the military for seventeen years, recently returned from a mon

  • GOP Ex-Senator Pat Toomey Explains How Trump Finally Lost His Vote

    Republican former Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again four years later, won’t be doing so a third time, he revealed Tuesday.On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Toomey explained that Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss in 2020 and his subsequent efforts to remain in power were a deciding factor.“When you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so that you can stay in power, you lose me. You lose me at that point,” said Toomey, who voted in favor of convicting Tru

  • Seth Meyers Spots Donald Trump's New Claim That Proves He’s Just ‘Getting Weirder’

    The "Late Night" comedian explained how the GOP nominee is getting even "more off-putting and more bizarre."