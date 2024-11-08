Plan to move historic Smithfield and Billingsgate markets to Dagenham halted

Ben Lynch
·3 min read
Butchers prepare to deliver meat for sale in Smithfield Market (Getty Images)
Butchers prepare to deliver meat for sale in Smithfield Market (Getty Images)

The City of London’s current plan to move Smithfield and Billingsgate markets to a new purpose-built site in Dagenham has been halted.

The City of London Corporation, which owns and manages both markets and was behind the move, has not cancelled the move all together, but has stopped its initial plan on getting it done.

A spokesperson said the scheme is being reviewed “in order to determine its next steps and to ensure the financial sustainability of the project.”

The relocation of the historic Smithfield and Billingsgate markets and their traders to Dagenham was announced in 2022 by the City as a ‘major regeneration programme’.

The move would enable Smithfield to house new cultural and commercial offerings including the London Museum, while the land occupied by Billingsgate in Poplar was expected to be used to provide new homes.

A press release issued by the City of London Corporation following the scheme’s approval estimated the new market would bring 2,700 new jobs to Barking and Dagenham and generate around £14.5 billion for the UK economy by 2049. The Corporation would invest almost £1bn in the move.

Chair of Policy and Resources Deputy Chris Hayward said at the time: “The existing Smithfield Market site is at the heart of our vision for Destination City, where the new London Museum will showcase the capital’s rich culture and history to millions of visitors.

“Relocating our markets will help ease traffic and improve air quality in inner London, while unlocking land at Billingsgate for new housing.”

The Corporation paid around £100 million for the Dagenham Dock area in late 2018. The site, which will be the largest wholesale market in Britain, is due to open in 2027.

In a paper prepared for a Finance Committee meeting next week (November 12), Corporation officers however have written that the Court of Common Council, in effect the City’s Full Council, has confirmed the ‘cessation’ of the ‘10b’ option at Dagenham Dock and that other options are to be explored.

The officers continued: “The forecast reflects this, with total spend to date of £308m largely for site purchase and remediation work, and the remaining residual forecast covering up to December 2024 (£310m total), and hence showing a large underspend against the original agreed funding envelope. Once a new way forward is agreed, the forecast will be updated accordingly to reflect this.”

The only other information provided in the paper is that a report is expected back to the Court of Common Council this month, which will provide further insight into the programme’s financial forecasts.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands the ‘cessation’ of the move to Dagenham Dock will not impact the new London Museum.

The City has said the scheme is being reviewed to ensure it is financially sustainable. One person the LDRS spoke to however said the relocation has become unviable due to ongoing delays on the City’s behalf. Another said: “Everything the Corporation does you may as well drop the initial budget and times it by five.”

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “The proposed relocation of Smithfield Meat Market and Billingsgate Fish Market to Dagenham Dock has recently been reviewed in order to determine its next steps and to ensure the financial sustainability of the project.

“The options arising out of that review, including any relevant financial considerations are currently progressing through our governance framework. We will provide an update on the next steps when a decision is made.”

In addition to Smithfield and Billingsgate the City of London also owns New Spitalfields Market in Waltham Forest. The ambition was to relocate New Spitalfields to Dagenham at a later date.

The City of London’s plans faced trouble early on when Havering Council objected to the move based on a centuries-old law preventing markets being set up within a day’s sheep drive of its own Romford Market.

Latest Stories

  • At Least Joe Biden Has Some Good News To Celebrate

    A member of the president's family revealed a positive development of a personal nature on election night.

  • She helped thousands get COVID-19 shots. Now she's on the hook for $600K

    A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Entire Departments Of The FDA 'Have To Go'

    He believes he can take the "corruption" out of them.

  • Control of the US House hangs in the balance with enormous implications for Trump's agenda

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House majority hung in the balance Wednesday, teetering between Republican control that would usher in a new era of unified GOP governance in Washington or a flip to Democrats as a last line of resistance to a Trump second-term White House agenda.

  • Blanchet says senators betrayed Canadians after changes made to supply management bill

    Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet accused senators of betraying their fellow Canadians to benefit Americans and other trade partners, after a Senate committee voted in favour of adding a major caveat to a Bloc supply management protection bill. The committee amended the bill to exempt it from applying to existing trade deals. (Nov. 7, 2024)

  • Alberta asks municipalities to name oil companies not paying taxes, reeve says no use

    EDMONTON — The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters pointing the finger at specific oil and gas companies that aren't paying their property taxes -- but one rural leader says there's no hope for enforcement.

  • Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate

    TORONTO — Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call.

  • Austin calls former Israeli defense minister after Netanyahu dismissal

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, just two days after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Austin told Gallant that he was “a trusted partner and friend” and one whose “expertise, professionalism, and seasoned judgment in addressing pressing security challenges was deeply valued,” according to…

  • Senators amend Bloc Québécois supply management bill, putting it on path back to Commons

    Senators on the foreign affairs committee amended a controversial agricultural trade bill Wednesday, putting it on a path back to the House of Commons.The private member's bill proposed by Bloc Québécois MP Luc Thériault, C-282, would prohibit Canadian trade negotiators from making future concessions opening up protected dairy, egg and poultry markets. As American dairy farmers continue to agitate against Canada, the Bloc's bill is meant to protect Canada's industry from any more financial losse

  • Biden rushing assistance to Ukraine, with aid uncertain under Trump

    The White House plans to rush billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, sources said on Wednesday, hoping to shore up the government in Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. "The administration plans to push forward ... to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible" a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity, before its term ends in January. Trump has been critical of Biden's assistance for Ukraine, fueling concern about the future of support for President Volodomyr Zelenskiy's government under a Republican-controlled White House, Senate and possibly the House of Representatives.

  • Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss to Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's name wasn't on the ballot, but history will likely remember Kamala Harris' resounding defeat as his loss too.

  • Australian government to legislate on minimum age to use social media

    Australian government to legislate on minimum age to use social media

  • What is a Real ID? There are only 6 more months until you need the travel document to fly

    A Real ID will be required for all travelers over the age of 18 who plan to fly around the country in 2025 and beyond.

  • Premier Scott Moe unveils new, smaller Sask. cabinet and says change room policy no longer 1st priority

    Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, fresh off a challenging election campaign, announced a new cabinet Thursday while also deprioritizing a change room directive he had touted as his first order of business.Moe told reporters he misspoke on the campaign trail when he said his first job if re-elected would be to ban "biological boys" from using school changing rooms with "biological girls."Terms like "biological boys" and "biological girls" can be used to imply that transgender people are still their

  • Abortion rights amendment's passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates prevailed on seven ballot measures across the U.S. in Tuesday's election and lost on three.

  • What lame duck president Joe Biden can still do before he leaves office

    Biden only has a few months left in the White House before Trump returns - but how much can he achieve in that time?

  • Speaker Johnson, Scalise, Emmer ask House Republicans for reelection to leadership

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) formally asked House Republicans to reelect them to their leadership posts in letters sent to GOP members on Wednesday and Thursday. The asks come ahead of leadership elections scheduled for Dec. 13. They also come as election forecasters…

  • Former Liberal MP warns of tough times ahead with U.S. over NATO spending target

    OTTAWA — Retired Lt.-Gen. Andrew Leslie said Canada will soon face a rough ride from the U.S. for failing to meet its defence spending targets after the dramatic political comeback of president-elect Donald Trump.

  • Trump's Republicans win control of US Senate, make gains in House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans won control of the U.S. Senate with victories in Montana, Ohio and West Virginia on Wednesday, ensuring Donald Trump's party will control at least one chamber of Congress next year. Republicans were set to hold a majority of at least 52-48 inthe U.S. Senate and had added three seats to their 220-212 Houseof Representatives majority, though with 40 of the 435 races yetuncalled, final control of the lower chamber was still unclear. If Republicans ultimately prevail in the House, they wouldbe in a position to dictate the agenda in Washington, helpingTrump deliver on his promise to slash taxes and restrictimmigration, for at least the next two years until the 2026midterm elections.

  • Quebec's transit authorities could save $350M per year, according to audit

    Quebec's public transit agencies could save around $350 million per year, according to a report by an external consulting firm made public today.Subcontracting bus drivers from the private sector, expanding transit-on-demand models and shrinking vehicle reserve rates are among the top recommendations made by the firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault hired the firm at the beginning of the year after she announced the government would absorb only 70 per cent of