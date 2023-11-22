Plan to support cyclists in Whitewater gets support from council

A proposal by the Tour de Whitewater to provide infrastructure to support cycling in the township met with an enthusiastic reception at the November 15 meeting of Whitewater Region (WWR) council.

John Purdon presented the plan, which proposes a phased-in approach to providing amenities for cyclists.

Phase 1 would provide rest stations in Westmeath at the community centre, and at Boyer-Laderoute Park at the intersection of Westmeath Road, Rapid Road and Gore Line. These would consist of a 12 x 16-foot roofed structure with seating and bike racks.

The structure in the park would be placed on an already-existing 15 x 33-foot cement pad, initially created as a base for the community’s cenotaph when council had proposed to relocate it from its present site at the ball diamond on the community centre property. That move was abandoned, however, because of intense opposition from some members of the community. Hence the cement pad isn’t serving any purpose at present.

Washroom facilities, described by Mr. Purdon as “an up-market porta potty,” are proposed for the community centre location only.

The Tour de Whitewater organization was founded in 2017, with its goals promoting Whitewater Region as a great place to live, promotion of its businesses, celebration of the outdoors and of healthy living, and promotion of Westmeath and Whitewater Region as a cycling destination. It has held four Tour de Whitewater rides since its inception, growing steadily and attracting over 400 cyclists in 2023 when it raised almost $10,000. The organization now has $20,000 in its coffers and is ready to put it to work.

“We are quite confident that we can continue to earn at that level, and now are prepared to apply those funds consistent with our goals and, we hope, aligned with those of the township,” Mr. Purdon told council.

The budget for Phase 1 of CycleWhitewater, as the project has been named, is $16,000 for the Boyer-Laderoute Park location and $16,500 for the community centre one. Tour de Whitewater is committing to providing $24,500 of the total and is asking the township for a grant of $8,000 for the remainder. The township already has $10,000 earmarked for that project in a capital reinvestment reserve, placed there in 2022 after the concept was initially introduced to council.

Deputy-Mayor Cathy Regier wholeheartedly endorsed the project.

“It’s a great initiative, and a great healthy living opportunity,” she said. “I would certainly support it.”

Councillor Joe Trimm said he would like to see money remaining in the reserve to go toward a structure to cover the entire 15 x 33-foot cement pad in the Boyer-Laderoute Park, instead of just the 12 x 16-foot one in the CycleWhitewater project.

“This is a municipal park and the whole community will be using it, not just the cyclists,” he said.

Councillor Connie Tabbert said there could be a picnic table with benches there.

Coun. Trimm concurred.

“I’m thinking it would be really well-used,” he added “For example, people buy ice cream cones at Kenny’s Store (across the street from the park) and right now there is no shaded place to eat them.”

Mr. Purdon said CycleWhitewater doesn’t require a structure as large as that proposed by Coun. Trimm.

“But if the township supports it, we’re ready to carry the ball,” he said.

He added he was not looking for anyone to “anoint” the project at this time.

“I’m just asking that, if there are any ‘no’s,’ tell us now, and not in three months when we have done a lot of work,” he said.

Besides the $8,000 in funding, the group is also asking the township for the use of the land, and to commit to maintaining the porta potties and the structures.

Tour de Whitewater is looking ahead to a second phase of CycleWhitewater which will provide rest stations in Beachburg and Foresters Falls, and a third phase to create the facilities in Haley Station and Cobden and is hoping to grow the trail network.

“We would eventually like to connect through to the Algonquin Trail,” said Mr. Purdon.

The Algonquin Trail is the section of the Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail which runs through Renfrew County. The total trail is a 296 km multi-use trail partnership between Lanark County, Renfrew County and Papineau-Cameron Township. It connects the communities of Smiths Falls to Mattawa along the former Canadian Pacific Railway. The Renfrew County segment is 219 km in length and runs through the City of Pembroke as well as 10 other municipalities.

Marie Zettler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader