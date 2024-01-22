Plane Attempts Landing in Glasgow, Reroutes Toward Manchester Amid Storm

Storm Isha forced several flights en route to Glasgow Airport to be diverted on Sunday, January 21, local media reported.

Among those flights was Kirsty Findlay’s trip from Amsterdam, which aborted landing in Glasgow and rerouted to Manchester.

Footage the passenger posted on X shows the plane descending toward the landing strip before gaining elevation again.

Most of the UK was under amber alert on Sunday, while northeast Scotland was put on red alert for Monday, January 22. Credit: Kirsty Findlay via Storyful