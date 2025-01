CBC

Robbers backed a truck into a jewelry store in a Scarborough plaza Wednesday evening, hitting a gas line, Toronto police say. Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. about a robbery in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.The suspects had backed a stolen truck into the store and were attempting to steal from it, but nothing was taken from the store, Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said. "They were unable to get into the store with the vehicle in the way," he said. Robbers drove a truck into a