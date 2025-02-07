Plane Crash Kills Two on Busy Sao Paulo Road

A small plane crashed on a busy road in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 7, killing at least two people and injuring others, local media reported, citing officials.

Footage from Joao Martins shows firefighters working at the site of the crash on Avenida Marques de Sao Vicente, where a damaged bus can be seen nearby.

“A small plane just crashed in front of our football academy,” Martins captioned the footage.

Secretary of Public Security for the State of Sao Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, said firefighters are working alongside teams from the Military Police, Civil Police and Scientific-Technical Police at the site of the crash of a twin-engine plane. Credit: Joao Martins via Storyful

