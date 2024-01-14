Plane crash-landed after pigeon strike

The light aircraft came down on Isle of Wight Lane at Kensworth, near Dunstable

A plane crash-landed in a tree after a pigeon hit its propeller, an investigation found.

The Skyranger Swift lost engine power after the collision soon after take off from a large field near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 25 September.

It landed in hedges, with the 56-year-old pilot uninjured and able to escape the aircraft via a ladder.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) concluded the pilot's preparedness in the event of an engine failure helped him to "resolve the emergency with minimal damage and no injuries".

